FHTA’s majority of the requests accommodated

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association has expressed its delight at the recent budget announcement, stating their members will be extremely pleased.

While the Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington admits to not having delved into the finer details yet, she confirms that the majority of their requests have been accommodated.

Lockington’s optimistic outlook suggests the budget contains provisions and support that addresses the pressing concerns of the hotel and tourism industry.

“We can certainly see and appreciate that the coalition Government has listened in those times that we have been given the opportunity to provide our input.”

Lockington says the implementation of comprehensive measures that address the challenges faced by tourism operators and accommodation providers will play a crucial role in rejuvenating Fiji’s position as a premier destination worldwide.

Lockington’s positive response resonates with the sentiments expressed by the Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad, who emphasized the need to avoid fixating on a single industry, especially in light of the valuable lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.