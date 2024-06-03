FHTA questions effectiveness of FNU levy

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association has raised concerns over the Fiji National University levy, which they claim has not been beneficial to the tourism industry.

FHTA CEO Fantasha Lockington states that FNU’s inadequate training is the reason why the industry still lacks qualified staff, even with the levy paid.

Lockington highlights that in order to bridge the skills gap, the tourist sector is doing internal training.

“So a lot of in-house training has been taking place. Marriott, for instance, has its own Marriott Academy. There’s a construction company that’s doing its own training. So we’re saying to the government, It looks like the employers are paying the FNU levy, but we’re not able to get very much from it.”

According to Lockington, FNU should assist the tourism industry by offering the training that it is supposed to.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh, states that employers have the right to access the fund and choose which training institution they would like to accept and access the training from.

“There are a number of employers who also have in-house training programs, and they can access the funds to conduct in-house training, and all that should be vetted by a competent authority that is independent.”

The FHTA’s call for better utilization of the FNU levy comes as the tourism industry seeks to address the ongoing labour shortages.

The association continues to advocate for improved training and development to ensure the sustainability and growth of Fiji’s tourism sector.