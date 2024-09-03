FHTA advocates for indigenous inclusivity in tourism

As the tourism industry continues to expand, there is a growing call to ensure that indigenous communities are included in the sector’s development and benefits.

Chief Executive Officer of the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association, Fantasha Lockington states that for tourism to be sustainable, it needs to be inclusive and equitable.

She says that through this, it will promote respect, reconciliation, and mutual benefit, leading to a more inclusive and vibrant tourism sector.

Article continues after advertisement

“Working more laterally across government ministries and agencies to recognize that indigenous inclusivity in tourism can happen faster, but it needs government support to create that awareness.”

Lockington says that to bring a more conducive investment environment to the country, the government needs to focus on supporting critical skilled labor, digital transformation and instilling confidence in the private sector in addressing environmental concerns.

She adds that FHTA’s efforts are focused on enhancing tourism infrastructure, promoting sustainable practices and supporting local businesses.

By doing so, the association aims to boost economic development, generate employment opportunities, and contribute to the overall prosperity of Fiji.