FHEC National Director to help tertiary students

Tertiary students’ especially first-year students will now access information about registered Higher Education Institutions.

This follows the establishment of a national register by the Fiji Higher Education Commission.

Commission Accreditation Officer Ani Lacanivalu says the National Register for Fiji Higher Education is an online platform and operates as a directory of registered higher education institutions and accredited qualifications.

“It is very important because it determines if an institution that you are studying or maybe you are planning to study in is recognized locally with the FHEC as well as you can see that their programmes are accredited so this gives value to the programmes of study under qualification that students gain after they finish studying in an institution.”

Lacanivalu says through the online platform, learners, parents, guardians, and organizations may access information to guide decision making on post-secondary education in Fiji.

The development of the register is part of the activities under the Fiji Higher Education Improvement programme funded by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade

The National Register can be accessed via the following link: https://nationalregister.fhec.org.fj/