Few crossings in Labasa still underwater

Flooding in Labasa

Few areas around Labasa are currently flooded due to the heavy rain being experienced throughout the country.

This includes the Urata and Boca bridges in Bulileka and Konasami crossings, which are under flood waters and closed to both vehicles and the public.

Flat land along the Soasoa area is also flooded but is accessible for both the public and vehicles.

Police officers have also been seen making rounds in flood prone areas of Labasa, monitoring the current situation.