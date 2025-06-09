Festival launch promotes community spirit and future growth

Many people are gathering at the Valelevu Grounds to witness the opening of the 2025 Vodafone Nasinu Festival, in which seven contestants are competing for the crown.

Nasinu Town Council Special Administrators Chair, Felix Magnus, says pageants have become a platform where individuals represent the pride of their communities, where stories of resilience are told, and where collective hope is showcased.

He adds that the people of Nasinu face challenges such as unemployment, rapid urbanization, and issues related to education and security, and affirmed their objective to tackle these problems through collective efforts.

Chair says that through this charitable festival, they are looking forward to combating the challenges faced by the residents of Nasinu.

“It is a charitable cause, reminding us that our growth must always include passion. The strength of a city is measured not only in roads and buildings, but in how it cares for its most vulnerable. As we look ahead, our vision is clear: Nasinu to be a city by 2030.”

Magnus adds that they are looking forward to paving a better future for the youth and upcoming generations.

The theme of the 2025 Nasinu Festival is “Unity in Inclusivity.”

The festival will end next week Saturday.

