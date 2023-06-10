FEO to work on inaccuracies in voter list

The Fijian Election Office is trying to streamline its voter list to make it more accurate by analyzing it.

Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says this has been a reoccurring issue for many years, as there have been such situations reported at the polling station previously.

She says there were instances when certain voters were left disappointed due to inaccuracies in the voting list, which also includes deceased names.

“We have heard of this sort of situation happening at the polling station, and we also hope that in the PO record book that we analyze now that it also captures it so that we are able to try and improve on it.”

Mataiciwa says they will be working on improving their approach to this.