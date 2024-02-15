FEO launches ballot paper generator

Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa [File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office has announced that an election tool such as the Candidates List and the Ballot Paper Generator is now available.

The Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa states that the tool is designed to provide convenience and efficiency to various organizations particularly for social clubs, unions, and schools, enabling them to easily generate the Candidates Lists and Ballot Papers for their respective elections.

She says this is part of FEO’s ongoing commitment to empower organizations and institutions across Fiji, fostering greater civic engagement and participation.

She says that the Candidates List and the Ballot Paper Generator offer a simple and intuitive interface, empowering users to efficiently create customized lists and papers tailored to their specific election requirements.

The Candidates List and the Ballot Paper Generator are now available on the FEO’s official website.