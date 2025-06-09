FEO endorses civic awareness campaign

Source: FEO / Facebook

The Fijian Elections Office has acknowledged and endorsed the Civic Awareness Campaign launched by the Ministry of Local Government in preparation for the upcoming Local Government Elections.

The launch marks an important milestone as Fiji begins the national journey towards one of its most anticipated electoral events.

Acting Deputy Supervisor of Elections Anaseini Senimoli expressed the FEO’s excitement as the awareness initiative signals the official commencement of nationwide election preparations.

Senimoli says this launch starts work towards the much-anticipated Local Government Elections.

She adds that after more than two years of consultations and collaboration with the Ministry, Municipal Councils, and partners, are excited to see this initiative come to life.

Senimoli highlighted that the Civic Awareness Campaign will help communities better understand the purpose of local government, the role of elected councillors, and why participating in the elections is essential.

The launch programme in addition to the unveiling of the Civic Awareness Campaign, also included technical sessions with Municipal Councils and the FEO on election administration resources and civic education messaging.

