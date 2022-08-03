FEO encourages postal voting

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

The Fijian Elections Office is urging people who will not be able to make it to their assigned polling stations to apply for postal voting.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says people will not be allowed to vote anywhere else, apart from their assigned polling station.

“We will not be adding any names to the voter list. Even if you turn up at the Moala polling station on the island of Moala. And you say I have been here for the last six months. I want to vote here you will be turned away. Even if 200 people turn up at the polling station in Moala Island on the election day, you will be turned away because your name is not on the list.”

Saneem adds once the date of the election is announced, postal voting applications will open and all postal voting will be dispatched by the FEO.

People can download application forms from the FEO website.

The Supervisor adds the postal ballot will include a pre-paid return envelope as well.