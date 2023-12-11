FEO confirms resignation of FijiFirst GS

Fiji First General-Secretary Aiyaz-Sayed Khaiyum [File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office confirms that it has received the notice of resignation of Fiji First General-Secretary Aiyaz-Sayed Khaiyum today.

The Acting Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa, also confirms that Faiyaz Koya is the Acting General-Secretary of FijiFirst.

Sayed-Khaiyum’s letter of resignation, dated December 9, 2023, was posted on the FijiFirst Facebook page last night, addressed to the party leader and former Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.

In the letter, Sayed-Khaiyum cites his recent series of medical procedures in Singapore, with more to follow in the coming week, as having a ‘deleterious impact on his ability to attend to his daily commitments’.

Sayed-Khaiyum says that given his medical situation, he will not be able to fully attend to all the responsibilities required of the General Secretary, and therefore he tenders his resignation, effective immediately.