FENC Fiji needs $430k annually: Sharma

Despite a rainy morning, spirits were high as participants turned out in numbers for FENC Fiji’s Annual Walk-a-Thon.

This is a key fundraising and awareness event supporting vulnerable children across the nation.

The organization has helped over 39,000 children in the sixteen years.

Article continues after advertisement

According to board member Raj Sharma, they need $430,000 each year to continue helping underprivileged students.

“Average for a child, it costs us about $100. We need 700,000 to give it back to the children. Government gives us 300,000 less bet 15% so we get about 270,000 or so. We need the balance of $430,000 money annually to reach out to that number of people. So, we need this sort of support.”

FENC Fiji Head of Operations Nirmala Nambiar says they have reached over 7,000 children from Early Childhood Education through to Year 12 this year alone.

She says many of these students were affected by recent floods and fires, and received urgent educational support.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro also joined the Walk-a-Thon.

While acknowledging the work carried out by FENC Fiji he also encouraged families to stay active and healthy.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.