Female officers donate dignity kits

Women officers based at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) donated dignity packs to women admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, Lancaster ward today.

This act of generosity is part of the Fiji Police Force’s commitment to commemorate PINKTOBER and raise awareness about breast cancer.

These thoughtful officers understand the emotional and physical toll that hospitalization can take, and they are determined to make the journey a bit easier for the women under medical care.

The Fiji Police Force, through this initiative, exemplifies its strong support for programs and actions that enhance the overall well-being of women in the community.