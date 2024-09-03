Female doctors at CWM grappling with barriers

[Source: WBUR]

Despite significant strides in gender parity within the medical field, female doctors at CWM Hospital are still grappling with substantial barriers, particularly related to gender discrimination and the challenges of balancing career aspirations with family responsibilities.

This is according to Dr. Manisha Tuima, who presented her research on “Learning from the Experiences of Women in Medicine Attaining a Higher Level of Education at CWM Hospital: A Mixed Methods Study” during the Pacific Islands Health Research Symposium in Nadi.

Dr. Tuima says that while the Fiji National University indicates more than 50 percent of female medical students now make the MBBS program, the ratio of male to female specialists at CWM Hospital remains troublingly skewed at 2:1.

She states that the research reveals that despite the increasing number of women entering medical programs, many face hurdles during their careers.



According to Dr. Tuima, these include the lack of flexible policies for maternity leave and inadequate support systems.

Dr. Tuima highlights that the rigid timelines of medical training often clash with personal milestones, such as starting a family, leading to a high dropout rate among female medical professionals who are unable to balance these demands effectively.

“Inflexible system, especially policy, policy gaps for maternity leaves. One of the girls was told, ten days, or you will defer your studies. And she went on to talk about having my C-section because I could not deliver normally. And ten days later, I came back to work, and I was still sore.”

Her study also uncovered several barriers, including burnout, unpaid labor, and emotional stress.

Dr. Tuima also states that women reported experiencing workplace intimidation, bullying, and a lack of advocacy, which hinder their career advancement.

“I also asked them about gender-based discrimination. Most girls, in all of the categories, answered yes rather than no. However, when I asked them if they had been a victim of it, only the interns, the younger girls, answered yes. When I went on to ask about them, I noticed another female who has been a victim, and all of the categories said yes. This alludes to the fact that women tend to notice it more in their qualities rather than when it’s happening to them.”

Dr. Tuima, who is based at the CWM Hospital, says that some key findings showed that supportive partners, strong social networks, and flexible work environments were identified as significant factors helping female doctors navigate their careers.

She adds that even extended family support and positive role models also emerged as crucial.