Fee-paid programs to boost migration opportunities for women

Women at the Makoi Women’s Vocational Training Centre are now enrolling in caregiving and Fashion Manufacturing and design, which are fee-paid programs.

Makoi Women’s Vocational Centre Chair Bashir Ahmed says these programs target those who want to get certificates and migrate to Australia and New Zealand for a brighter future.

According to Bashir Ahmed, the demand for vocational studies has increased.

“Because of the demand in the Pacific, we had to introduce this fee-paid course, and we will still continue. This is just for us to run the center, which is currently costing us two hundred thousand dollars.”

Samantha Kaushal says she is really grateful, as this enables her to gain valuable knowledge.

Graduate Sovaia Taganekurukuru says she has managed to successfully complete the program after overcoming many challenges.

Since 2014, a total of 1,600 females have graduated from Makoi Women’s Vocational Training Center.