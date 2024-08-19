Feasibility studies completed for solar mini-grids

The Department of Energy, in collaboration with the Global Green Growth Institute and Arizona State University has completed feasibility studies for solar mini-grids in 75 isolated communities across the country.

This in an effort to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and enhancing energy security.

GGGI’s Senior Energy Officer Taniela Tabuya says the study aims to support the government, including the Department of Energy and the Fiji Rural Electrification Fund, in providing isolated communities with dependable and cost-effective electricity, reducing their dependence on fossil fuels for generation.

Director of Energy, Miakele Belena says the solar mini grids will be designed to cater to a range of energy needs, including residential households, public services, and small businesses.

He says this initiative is a significant step towards bridging energy gaps in isolated communities through innovative solar PV solutions, paving the way for broader socioeconomic benefits and environmental sustainability,

He adds that the feasibility studies, including detailed surveys of each site show that over $60 million investment is needed to bring clean energy to all 75 sites.