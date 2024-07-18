FCS withdraws 19 personnel from peacekeeping training.

[Source: Fiji Corrections Service / Facebook]

The Fiji Corrections Service has pulled out 19 of its personnel who were on pre-deployment training with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces for a peacekeeping mission.

Corrections Commissioner, Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa, says this was done address the shortage of manpower arising from the recent increase in inmates at the Suva Remand Centre.

Dr. Nakarawa says that FCS also needs to deploy officers to supervise the “MUSU DOVU” operations in Ba, Lautoka, Rakiraki, and Tavua.

The MUSU DOVU operation is part of the FCS’s contribution to prisoner rehabilitation, economic growth, and nation building.

Commander RFMF, Ro Jone Kalouniwai, assured Commissioner Nakarawa that the FCS will have an open offer for participation in future peacekeeping operations as circumstances permit, through a renewed MOU or MOA.

