FCS officer faces disciplinary action for protocol breach

[Source: FCS/ Facebook]

Disciplinary action will be taken against the Fiji Corrections Services Officer for the breach of protocol whereby he employed force to compel obedience.

In a statement, the FCS says that this action resulted in minimal facial injury to the prisoner.

The prisoner was referred to the hospital for a medical examination to ensure his health and well-being.

While the force used was deemed necessary to maintain order, the officer involved failed to report the incident as required by FCS regulations.

The initial report was made by the prisoner’s pastor to the Commissioner of Corrections, prompting an immediate internal investigation to ascertain the facts surrounding the allegation.

The FCS remains committed to upholding the rights and dignity of all individuals and will ensure that such lapses in reporting do not recur.

The FCS maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of abuse or misconduct within its facilities.

It adds that they take any violation of the standards and regulations with the utmost seriousness and are committed to transparency and accountability in all its operations.