FCS enhances capabilities

The Fiji Corrections Service is enhancing its capabilities by forming crucial international partnerships, ensuring its staff are well-equipped to address the evolving challenges in the correctional sector.

FCS Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa highlights that these collaborations are vital in strengthening the workforce and preparing officers to navigate the complexities of modern-day corrections.

He says by engaging with international partners such as New Zealand and Indonesia, Fiji is able to bring the latest global practices to the training programs.

Article continues after advertisement

“Together, we are building a framework that empowers you and enhances our effectiveness. As you prepare to take on your new responsibilities.”

Dr Nakarawa also emphasizes the importance of professionalism, particularly in the digital age.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.