FCOSS calls for improved government communication

FCOSS Executive Director Vani Catanasiga

A lack of access to government information has been hindering communities’ ability to recover from climate change impacts and disasters, according to the Fiji Council of Social Services.

Executive Director Vani Catanasiga says it is important to improve communication and community engagement services within government agencies to address the critical issue.

Since 2021, FCOSS has focused on the connection between community well-being, resilience, and access to information.

In response to the challenge of inadequate communication services, FCOSS, alongside its members developed a diagnostic tool.

This tool helps identify the gaps in government agencies’ data openness and communication practices which are essential for disaster recovery efforts.

“Some of them have had, you know positive responses to that. Others have been really unsure about why are you doing this and do you even have sort of the ability to do this to us as a government agency. So one of the things we keep telling the civil service is that you are set up to serve people in communities.”

Catanasiga explains that many communities affected by climate change and natural disasters struggle to recover because they cannot access information about government services designed to aid them.

Over the years, FCOSS has conducted annual assessments of government agencies to pinpoint areas where their communications and engagement efforts need improvement.

Catanasiga shares that seven government agencies have been assessed so far, with feedback provided on how their services can better support recovery from disasters.

While some agencies have responded positively to the recommendations, others have expressed uncertainty, questioning FCOSS’s role in conducting these assessments.

Despite these challenges, Catanasiga emphasizes the responsibility of civil servants to serve the people and communities they are meant to support.

She states that the Right to Information (RTI) Act could play a role in strengthening the capacity of the civil service to share crucial data and improve communication efforts.

Through continued advocacy and partnership, FCOSS aims to ensure that communities are better equipped to recover from disasters and build long-term resilience.

Catanasiga remains hopeful that a more open and effective approach to information sharing will create stronger, more resilient communities in Fiji.