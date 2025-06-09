FCCC intensifies night enforcement operations

{File Photo}

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission say intensified night-time enforcement operations during the festive season have uncovered multiple breaches.

A total of 90 night inspections and four surveillance and monitoring operations have been carried out across the country, resulting in four breaches being identified.

In addition, nine health and food safety matters have been referred to the relevant municipal health inspectors for further investigation and enforcement.

FCCC says the inspections form part of heightened festive season monitoring, as retailers extend trading hours and consumer activity increasingly shifts into the night.

It says retail outlets and supermarkets are being checked for price accuracy, including shelf-to-checkout consistency, scanning practices, and stock quality, particularly during late-night trading.

Promotional and discounted items are also being closely monitored to prevent misleading pricing.

Night-time enforcement has also been extended to jetties and ports, where officers are monitoring shipping service providers amid peak travel demand.

Issues identified relate mainly to overloading concerns, while officers are also ensuring compliance with regulated fares, cargo, and freight charges.

The FCCC stress that the enforcement outcomes demonstrate the importance of after-hours monitoring, noting that consumer protection applies at all times, and whether shoppers are purchasing groceries late at night or travelers are boarding vessels in the early hours of the morning.

Consumers are encouraged to report any suspected breaches, as enforcement teams continue night inspections throughout the festive period.

