FBS embraces technology to improve data collection

Chief Executive Kemueli Naiqama (left)

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics is moving cautiously towards digitizing its data collection processes with the hope of improving efficiency and accuracy in gathering vital national information.

Chief Executive Kemueli Naiqama highlighted their efforts to integrate modern technology, such as Starlink satellite internet and tablet-based surveys, into its operations.

Naiqama states that the introduction of tablets in fieldwork has already shown promise, enabling field officers to sync collected data directly to headquarters or regional offices in Nadi, Ba, and Labasa.

“We have to be cautious in that approach. We need to carefully assess how it will benefit the Bureau, especially when the focus is on collecting quality information and data.”

Naiqama adds such move has the potential to streamline data flow, reducing delays and enhancing the quality of information collected.