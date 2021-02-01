FBC TV News extended to an-hour bulletin from Monday

Fijians now have faster access to news and information thanks to a new FBC App launched by the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation this morning.

Users can instantly access the news, current affairs shows on FBC TV, and from the six FBC radio stations that broadcast in three languages.

From Monday, FBC News begins its one-hour bulletin filled with hard-hitting stories and relevant pressing issues from across the country.

News Manager, Indra Singh, is optimistic this will increase the viewership.

“It is through the hard work of the team at FBC and in particular the Newsroom that has seen the demand for FBC News increase on a daily basis. And in a short span of time, the Newsroom has gone from virtually unknown to the number one in the country. I think what the viewers will get now is more of the things that we’ve been giving them. More News and as you know more inclusions in the segment, so it’s going to be interesting times from Monday for the whole of Fiji.”

FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says more special segments have been incorporated into the one-hour news bulletin.

“Our stories to be short, sharp, informative, crisp, and thorough. Stimulating new elements such as relevant world news, inspirational stories, and daily climate change updates among other things.”

The App will also host all six radio stations live.

FBC Digital Media Specialist, Calvin Prasad says the team wanted Fijians to access and enjoy all of FBC’s content through the app.

He adds, it took the team one year to develop the new app.