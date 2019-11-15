FBC Roadshow set to hit the western division

Fijians around Viti Levu can expect an enthralling road show team from the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation this week.

FBC and its six radio stations will be going on a tour around Viti Levu beginning from tomorrow where listeners will have a chance to meet their favourite radio hosts and get their hands on a free calendar.

2day FM program director Mario Fasala says this is an opportunity for the staff to reach out to grassroots communities as many have been affected by the pandemic.

“We’ll be doing stopovers along the way beginning from Korovou and people we meet along the way, we’ll stopover at various villagers as well so it’s a big event, around three days we believe its going to be an epic time as well for us.”

Fasala says community awareness for any business is crucial during these trying times.

“It’s also a chance for us to take our clients and sponsors with us and take them on this road show and connect with people one on one and we could let them know about the services we offer and also the services offered by our sponsors.”

The roadshow will begin from 8am on Thursday in Korovou Town and then move on to Rakiraki stopping along villages.

On Friday, the team will visit Sigatoka and Lautoka areas and end on Saturday at Prince Charles Park.