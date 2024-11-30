Father and daughter hit by car, eight-year-old dies

With a month remaining for the year to end, the road death toll has now increased to 55 compared to 74 for the same period last year.

This is following the death of an eight-year old girl in Suva on Thursday night.

Director Traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana says the victim was crossing Edinburgh Drive with her father when a vehicle driven by a 43-year old allegedly hit them.

The two were rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital where the victim was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigation continues and the driver will be questioned soon.