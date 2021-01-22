Farmers urged to make necessary preparations

Farmers are being urged to take all necessary measure to reduce any risk to life and their property.

Director NDMO Vasiti Soko says farmers are being advised to keep their animals, machines and farm implements away from any flooded areas and to secure their livestock sheds.

Where possible, Soko is urging farmers to move planting materials to higher ground so that they can be used after water recedes.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the NDMO continues to ask residents in affected areas to store water and food and practice good hygiene.