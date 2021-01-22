Home

Farmers urged to make necessary preparations

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 29, 2021 10:05 am
Flooding in Labasa.

Farmers are being urged to take all necessary measure to reduce any risk to life and their property.

Director NDMO Vasiti Soko says farmers are being advised to keep their animals, machines and farm implements away from any flooded areas and to secure their livestock sheds.

Where possible, Soko is urging farmers to move planting materials to higher ground so that they can be used after water recedes.

Meanwhile, the NDMO continues to ask residents in affected areas to store water and food and practice good hygiene.

