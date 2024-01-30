Farmer cops 13 years jail term for raping cousin brother

A 32-year-old farmer has been jailed to 13 years, 10 months and 10 days for raping his cousin brother.

The man and the victim stay in the same village.

The Lautoka High Court heard the victim was 14-years-old and attending a special school at the time of the incident.

Article continues after advertisement

In March 2019, the victim after dropping his mother to the village bus stop was going home when he was called by the man inside his house.

He then closed the door and raped the victim.

After a week the victim started having back pain and had difficulty passing stool.

The Court heard that when the victim’s father noticed his situation he then examined him.

The victim then told his father about the incident and the matter was then reported to police.

Lautoka High Court Judge Sunil Sharma while delivering the sentence said the accused exposed the victim to sexual abuse, robbed him of his innocence and exposed him to an unexpected experience.

The Judge further states that when an offender sexually abuses a child, he or she should condign punishment to mark the society’s outrage and denunciation against such conduct.

He further states a long term imprison becomes inevitable in such situations.

The farmer will have to serve 11 years before being eligible for parole.