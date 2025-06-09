Farmer and elderly man among two latest road fatalities

[File Photo]

A 46-year-old farmer and an 85-year-old unemployed man are the country’s latest road fatality victims.

In the first incident, the 46-year-old, a resident of Wauosi, was traveling in a truck driven by a 47-year-old farmer from the same village toward Nadi.

It is alleged the truck veered off the road at Nasaucoko Farm Road in Navosa and went down a slope.

Article continues after advertisement

Seven passengers were seated in the back tray.

A 33-year-old farmer and an 18-year-old student, also from Wauosi, jumped off the truck.

They managed to pull everyone out, and a passing motorist assisted in transporting the injured to Navosa Hospital.

The 46-year-old farmer was pronounced dead on arrival.

Two passengers, a 40-year-old and a 21-year-old woman from Wauosi Village, remain admitted at Sigatoka Hospital.

The 47-year-old driver is admitted at the Aspen-managed Lautoka Hospital.

Other passengers were treated and sent home.

In the second incident, an 85-year-old unemployed man of Rarawai, Ba, died after the vehicle he was traveling in veered off the road in Teidamu.

The victim was traveling to Lautoka from Ba with his 58-year-old son, who was driving, when the incident occurred around midday.

They were rushed to Lautoka Hospital by a passing taxi and were both kept under observation.

The 85-year-old man passed away early this morning.

Investigation into both incidents is underway.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.