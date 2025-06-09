Farewell to George “FIJI” Veikoso Today

George “FIJI” Veikoso [File Photo]

Hundreds of people are expected to fill the Vodafone Arena today to farewell legendary musician George “FIJI” Veikoso.

The funeral service celebrating his life will also be streamed live on his official FIJI The Artist YouTube channel from 9am Fiji time, allowing fans and loved ones around the world to join in spirit.

The livestream will provide a space for friends, family, and fans to come together in love, remembrance, and gratitude for a man whose music touched hearts across the globe.

Article continues after advertisement

George “FIJI” Veikoso passed away on July 24 at the age of 55.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.