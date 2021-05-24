Family shattered by death of missing son

The family of 17-year-old Aryan Narayan is in shock after his body was discovered in the Rewa River early this morning.

Narayan went missing on Tuesday and all attempts to locate him were futile until his body was found in Toga in Nausori.

His father, Nitesh Narayan told FBC News that on Tuesday Aryan wanted to eat chicken and was given money to run to a nearby shop.

Narayan says although the shop is only a five minute walk away, Aryan never returned home.

He says at midday, about two hours after Aryan was last seen, they started a search and filed missing person’s report, only to be informed by police that a body was found in the river this morning.

Narayan also told FBC News that he wants to know what happened to his only son.

A post mortem will be held to determine the cause of his death.

Aryan’s funeral will be held tomorrow.