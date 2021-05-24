Families enjoy the day out

Many families in Nadi took advantage of the beautiful weather and the public holiday to get out of the house today.

FBC News visited Wailoaloa Beach and saw Fijians out and about spending time with family and friends.

Nadi resident Veremo Waqa says they are glad to be spending the day with loved ones, especially outdoors.

“The sun is out and you can see families enjoying themselves. I thank the Lord and the Government especially after a few months we went through spending our time inside the house.”

Waqa says they cooked their lunch from home and brought the kids to the beach.

Another resident, Vimlesh Pillay says it’s been a while since they have come out together as a family.

“I feel good, after the lockdown, this is the first time we’ve been here with the family.”

Police were also out in these areas to ensure people were following the COVID-19 safe protocols.