Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
FNPF rolls out short codes for members|Lockdown extended until Wednesday for Suva and Nausori|Empower Pacific receives calls from parents|Two Nausori supermarkets temporarily closed|Soldiers and police officer breach restrictions|Food helpline details expected tonight|Nine new cases announced with curfew for Suva to Nausori from tomorrow|Follow or face consequences says Doctor Fong|Entire families must not visit supermarkets- FCCC|Expanded curfew and lockdown from tomorrow|Nine new cases, six with no links|Still time to shop so don’t panic: MOH|More positive cases from Extra Supermarket|Fijians urged to celebrate Eid at home|Ministry acknowledges Fijians adhering to COVID safety measures|NZ is with Fiji says Minister|Taveuni vaccination drive set to begin|Good turnout at vaccination drive in Savusavu|Supermarkets lay stringent measures|Opposition Leader calls for unity in response to COVID-19|Australia funds lab technicians|COVID restrictions delay project|Over 630 arrested for breaches|COVID-19 restrictions brings about more family time|Doctor Fong to announce cabinet decision tonight|
Full Coverage

News

Families end Eid celebrations in their own bubble

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
May 13, 2021 4:35 pm

After 29 days of fasting and prayers, Muslims around the country are celebrating Eid-al-Fitr today.

However, for the second consecutive year, celebration is affected by COVID-19 forcing people to celebrate within their household with the exemption of guests.

Some families are even spending this Eid away from home.

Article continues after advertisement

An emotional Safira Bi says the inability to share the joy of Eid with their families and neighbors breaks the long standing tradition of togetherness.

“We were fasting the entire month and we expected our families to be here but unfortunately they could not come due to the restrictions. I am also saddened that my children are away this Eid”

During Eid, Muslims normally open their home to all Fijians to part take in their celebration in the spirit of oneness, however for this year, most families will be ending the Eid celebrations in their own bubble.

The spirit of Eid is very much alive, still, as people show their support and send well wishes to their Muslim friends and family.

[Source: Facebook]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.