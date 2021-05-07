Families end Eid celebrations in their own bubble

After 29 days of fasting and prayers, Muslims around the country are celebrating Eid-al-Fitr today.

However, for the second consecutive year, celebration is affected by COVID-19 forcing people to celebrate within their household with the exemption of guests.

Some families are even spending this Eid away from home.

An emotional Safira Bi says the inability to share the joy of Eid with their families and neighbors breaks the long standing tradition of togetherness.

“We were fasting the entire month and we expected our families to be here but unfortunately they could not come due to the restrictions. I am also saddened that my children are away this Eid”

During Eid, Muslims normally open their home to all Fijians to part take in their celebration in the spirit of oneness, however for this year, most families will be ending the Eid celebrations in their own bubble.

The spirit of Eid is very much alive, still, as people show their support and send well wishes to their Muslim friends and family.

[Source: Facebook]