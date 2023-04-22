Faith transcends differences and unites us: Rabuka

Eid is a celebration of the ways faith can transcend any differences or boundaries and unite us under the banner of fellowship and love.

In his Eid message, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says people in Fiji are familiar with the joyous celebration of Eid, marking the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

During this time, Muslims from all walks of life join their neighbours and friends at their local mosques, community centres and homes to pray and recommit to helping others.

Article continues after advertisement

In wishing Muslims a happy Eid, Rabuka says he hopes their celebrations will overflow with the spirit of family love, community, friendship, peace, renewal, and unity.

The Prime Minister adds that these are universal values for a troubled world.