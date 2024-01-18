Facilitating investments critical: Ali

Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali

The Ministry of Trade stresses the importance of realizing investment interest on the ground.

Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali says while billions worth of potential and on-ground investments are currently in progress, adherence to procedures and plans remains a priority.

Ali adds that the ministry is actively enhancing its service delivery to ensure continued competitiveness in offering investment opportunities.

He states that by streamlining services, the ministry aims to create attractive and conducive landscapes for both domestic and international investors.