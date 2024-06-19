Exo Fiji Country Famli to boost Fiji’s outsourcing landscape

Exo Fiji Country Famli is a pivotal initiative embraced by Outsource Fiji, aiming at showcasing the strengths and uniqueness of the outsourcing landscape.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, and Small and Medium Enterprises, Manoa Kamikamica while officiating at the EXO Fiji Country Familiarization Program today.

The Minister says the initiative will help in boasting Fiji’s business process outsourcing and knowledge process outsourcing services across the world.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that Fiji is well-positioned to capitalize on the trends that are driven by technological advancement.

“The global outsourcing landscape is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements, changing consumer behaviours, and the pursuit of operational efficiencies. With its unique blend of cultural affinity, linguistic capabilities, and service excellence, Fiji is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends. Our workforce, known for its neutral accents, strong work ethic, and customer-centric approach, has positioned Fiji as a preferred outsourcing destination in the global arena.”

Kamikamica says that he is confident that during the three-day Exo Fiji program, people will be able to enrich themselves with the knowledge and opportunities that the outsourcing industry provides.

“The expansion of Fiji’s outsourcing sector has far-reaching implications beyond economic growth. It is instrumental in creating sustainable job opportunities for our people, mitigating the need for labour migration, and fostering community development.”

The Minister stresses government commitments to fostering and enabling an environment that encourages innovation, investment, and entrepreneurship in the outsourcing sector.