Excitement continues for Moana 2

Four days after the release of Moana 2, excitement for the movie remains high, with audiences of all ages finding something to connect with in its themes and portrayal of Pacific culture.

The film resonates deeply with both young and old, particularly among Pacific Islanders, for its authenticity and relatability.

Life cinema patron Bat-Ziou Tawalo shared her thoughts ahead of watching the movie for the first time.

Article continues after advertisement

She expressed enthusiasm for the scenes that reflect her own cultural experiences.

“Well, I think last night I read like on Facebook that they portrayed like a cover drinking session in the movie so I’m looking forward to that and seeing like how it’s probably like part of Fijian culture over there because it’s mostly Samoan. So I’m looking forward to that.”

As viewers continue to enjoy the film, many are appreciating how it captures aspects of life in the Pacific.

Making it feel like a story that is not just for children, but for families from the region.