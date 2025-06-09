Excitement builds as families enjoy Vodafone Nasinu Festival

People are feeling excited and happy as they come in and enjoy themselves at the Vodafone Nasinu Festival, which began yesterday and is currently underway at the Valelevu Grounds.

The vibrant atmosphere, filled with music, laughter, and bright lights, is drawing families from different communities to come together and celebrate.

Parent Jutajia Wasa says she is happy to bring her children to the festival, as they are enjoying the rides, entertainment, food, and other fun activities. She adds that the festival provides a great opportunity for families to spend quality time together, unwind, and take a break from their busy routines.

“Yeah, I like bringing my kids to this festival because they enjoy it, they like the rides, they like the food. It’s just a walking distance from where we are staying. So, yeah, we enjoy coming to the festival. So, it seems to be a nice way to bring my children to enjoy the rides here in the Nasinu Carnival.”

Wasa says that throughout the weeklong festival, she is looking forward to the messages that the contestants will be advocating, as she believes that through such platforms, many youths and people can be empowered.

The 2025 Vodafone Nasinu Festival is currently underway and will end next Saturday.

