Ex-RFMF finance officer fights vehicle forfeiture

The defence has asked the Suva High Court to dismiss a vehicle forfeiture application linked to former Republic of Fiji Military Forces finance officer Sarika Devi.

Devi’s lawyer Mohammed Saneem told the court that property must be forfeited within 14 days of seizure. He argued the application is no longer valid because this period has passed.

FICAC did not appear to respond.

High Court Justice Chaitanya Lakshman adjourned the case until August 13 for a decision.

Devi, who earned $25,000 a year as a clerical officer managing public funds and financial controls, was dismissed in February.

She is accused of failing to disclose her involvement with businesses Maleka Kava, Maleka Investment, and Sachin’s Kava, which were added as RFMF vendors.

FICAC’s investigation began after fraudulent payment vouchers were allegedly made to Maleka Kava’s bank account.

The prosecution claims the vehicle was bought with funds from this account.

Devi is said to have signed a $78,000 vehicle loan with Credit Corporation. Prosecutors argue her salary was too low to cover the loan repayments, making the purchase suspicious.

It is also alleged she transferred the vehicle’s ownership after being charged by FICAC. The prosecution maintains the vehicle is tainted property purchased with crime proceeds.

