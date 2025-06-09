Eviction deadline extended for PRB Mead Road tenants

The government has extended the eviction deadline for residents of the Mead Road Public Rental Board property, giving families more time to secure safe housing.

The PRB had initially set this month as the cut-off for tenants to vacate the premises, citing safety concerns, with plans to demolish the blocks once emptied.

However, many families are still struggling to find alternative homes.

Article continues after advertisement

Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa confirmed that out of 144 families, only around 30 have been assisted so far.

Some have chosen relocation to villages, others have been placed in different PRB properties, and several have applied for assistance from the Housing Authority.

Nalumisa says the government is easing pressure on roughly 100 tenants who have yet to secure new housing.

“We want to assist them because some of them do not know where to go. We are trying to identify more flats, and some have even requested to be moved to the villages.”

The Minister added that a budget of $200,000 has been allocated to the PRB to support the relocation, and additional funds have been requested from the Ministry of Finance to ensure all affected families are assisted.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.