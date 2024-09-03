EU urges youth involvement in climate change dialogue

European Union’s Civil Society, Gender, and Human Rights head, Pedro Velazquez, says climate change is both an environmental and economic issue requiring innovative solutions.

Speaking at the inter-tertiary ICAF debate, he highlighted the EU’s role in supporting the government’s climate efforts and stressed the importance of involving youth in climate change discussions to raise awareness.

He says that the European Union believes youths need to be more involved in dialogue.

“We have higher education representatives, higher education students. They are the leaders of the future. They need to advocate, and they need to advocate in their communities, and advocate in their city, and hopefully in their positions in the private sector, in the public sector in the future.”

Velazquez adds the EU will continue to support the Fiji government through funding their climate change programs.

University student Manueli Ramokosoi stresses the importance of such platforms that foster solidarity and affirm collective commitment to tackling climate change on a larger scale.

This pledge is in line with Fiji’s initiative to combat climate change and its effects as a small island developing state.

Ramokosoi adds youth can engage in peer education and participate in school or community-based climate education programs to help build a more informed and proactive future.