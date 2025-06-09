EU boosts agriculture, supporting youth and small businesses

The European Union has strengthened its support to grow Fiji’s agriculture sector, focusing on small and medium businesses to boost the economy, create opportunities for youth and improve health.

EU Ambassador to Fiji, Barbara Plinkert, reaffirmed that support for Fiji remains a priority under the Sustainable Transformation of Domestic Agri-Food Systems programme, implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization.

Through the STODAS programme, the EU is backing micro, small and medium-sized agribusinesses to strengthen operations, scale production and access wider markets, including potential export pathways.

“So we believe strongly that this is an area where Fiji’s economy can grow further and provide many sources of income for Fijian people and also increase nutrition and health by providing healthy foods on the table of the Fijian people.”

Plinkert says their support is not just about economic growth, but also about giving young people better opportunities, noting that agriculture offers a positive way to earn income and avoid social issues.

She adds that innovation displayed at the agribusiness showcase proves agriculture is no longer just traditional farming, but is now driven by value-adding, creativity and new product ideas.

The EU believes strengthening Fiji’s agribusiness ecosystem can drive sustainable economic growth, enhance food security and improve nutrition through increased access to healthy, locally produced food.

