Equal rights for workers

The Ministry of Employment has stressed that labour laws apply equally to all workers, whether they are foreign or local.

This statement was made in response to concerns that some foreign workers are becoming vulnerable to human trafficking and improper treatment in host countries.

Minister Agni Deo Singh emphasized that there is no discrimination, and the same labour standards apply uniformly to all workers.

The Ministry is working with relevant stakeholders to review the terms and conditions offered to foreign workers.

“So, if there is any breach, the various sections of our Ministry address those. We also work closely with the Ministry of Immigration on matters relating to work permits and the terms and conditions offered to workers coming from abroad to work in Fiji.”

Singh adds that inspectors frequently visit both the accommodations and job sites of foreign workers to ensure compliance with Occupational Health and Safety regulations and other labour standards.

“We also receive reports of breaches and respond to them immediately. We’ve identified employers who were in breach and took action on the spot.”

International Organization for Migration Chief of Mission, Solomon Kantha, stressed the need for governments to collaborate with organizations to keep all workers safe—both at home and abroad.

The Ministry of Employment also says that it does not tolerate inhumane conditions for workers, including poor accommodation, and ensures that all contracts between workers and employers are upheld.

