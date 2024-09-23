Environment Ministry clears backlog

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Environment cleared 98 percent of the Environmental Impact Assessment application backlog accumulated before November last year.

Permanent Secretary Dr. Sivendra Michael shared this update while addressing the Standing Committee on Public Accounts where he explained that when he joined the Ministry in November, there were 377 pending applications.

Recognizing the importance of these assessments in advancing development proposals, the Ministry took immediate steps to expedite their review.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Michael stresses the importance of ensuring that new projects meet established requirements.

“To try and help them understand that having environmentally sustainable development projects is key to the government of Fiji, and we must not compromise investment in this regard.”

When asked about the delay in processing EIA applications, the Permanent Secretary mentioned that they are enhancing their monitoring of applications through a digitized process.

Dr. Michael adds that the Ministry is committed to expediting the review process while ensuring environmental integrity.