James Michael Tyler: Friends' actor dies aged 59

US actor James Michael Tyler, who most famously starred as Gunther in the TV sitcom Friends, has died aged 59.

Tyler passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday morning, a statement from his manager said.

Tyler was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018 which later spread to his bones.

While he did not command the same amount of screen time as the six main Friends characters, Gunther was and remains a popular figure among fans.

Gunther worked as a waiter and manager in the show’s coffee house, Central Perk.

He had a crush on Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel throughout the series, who also worked there as a waitress in the show’s early seasons.

Tyler appeared in almost 150 episodes of the comedy which ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004.