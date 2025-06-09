Enhancing regional ties

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka, has reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to sustainable development, cultural preservation, and regional solidarity.

Speaking during the celebrations marking the Cook Islands’ 60th anniversary of self-governance, Gavoka highlighted the strong friendship and collaboration between the two nations.

He emphasized their shared vision for the Blue Pacific to remain an Ocean of Peace guided by respect, dialogue, and cooperation.

Gavoka also described the symbolic planting of the Dilo tree as a reflection of growth, endurance, and hope for the future a living reminder of the enduring friendship and partnership between Fiji and the Cook Islands for generations to come.

He notes that the Cook Islands has become a second home to more than 3,000 members of the Fijian community.

Fiji and the Cook Islands have enjoyed warm and constructive relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1998. This partnership was further strengthened with the opening of the Cook Islands High Commission in Suva in 2022.

