Endangered Iguanas return to Qalito Island after 40 years

Qalito Island has welcomed back the Fijian Crested Iguana for the first time since the early 1980s, marking a significant step in the recovery of one of Fiji’s most threatened reptiles.

This week, twelve iguanas from Six Senses Fiji on Malolo Island were released after the island was confirmed free of feral cats and its native dry forest restored.

Executive Officer for the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Ms. Sheemal S. Nand, officiated the release, describing the event as a strong commitment to species protection in the Mamanucas.

She emphasized that the work done on Qalito supports the country’s broader efforts to secure vulnerable wildlife and rebuild damaged ecosystems.

Project lead Dr. Peter Harlow noted that the team reached this milestone through consistent efforts that began in 2020.

He explained that the removal of feral cats, the clearing of invasive plants, and the return of native dry-forest species created the necessary conditions for the iguanas to thrive.

Dr. Harlow stated that surveys confirmed 35.7 hectares of suitable habitat on Qalito, with all the plants the species relies on present.

The Mamanuca Environment Society highlighted that the release establishes an insurance population for the Malolo iguanas, providing the species with a secure foothold in the region.

The Society reported that each iguana is equipped with a transmitter and microchip, and a Fijian student will monitor their movements over the next three months with support from Auckland Zoo.

The Society concluded that the return of the iguanas demonstrates the achievements possible when tourism operators, landowners, government officials, and conservation experts collaborate with a shared purpose.

This milestone strengthens Qalito’s biodiversity and reinforces a long-term commitment to protect the natural heritage that shapes the Mamanuca Islands.

