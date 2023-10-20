Empowering young Fijian girls in ICT is critical

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji is taking strides to ensure inclusivity in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

While officiating at the event, Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the Girls in ICT Day Pacific 2023 is an opportunity to reflect on the efforts to increase female participation.

The event marked a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to inspire and equip young girls between the ages of 12 and 24 with the tools and knowledge needed to excel in the digital world.

Nalumisa says it is a movement that promotes inclusivity and diversity in the ever-evolving landscape of technology.

Fiji made its inaugural participation in the Girls in ICT program, collaborating with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and the United Nations Office for Project Services.

The initiative initially targeted 30 young women but witnessed overwhelming interest and enthusiasm, ultimately drawing participation from 55 bright and talented young women.

One of the program’s participants, Nilishika Prasad, a Year 11 student at Vunimono High School, says she has been able to develop her practical skills, including coding, problem-solving abilities, and critical thinking, which are quite valuable in this digital age.

She adds that the program has boosted my self-confidence as I have been able to express my ideas and also contribute to discussions.

The Girls in ICT initiative continues to make strides in promoting gender diversity and inclusivity in the world of technology.

Fiji’s participation in this program is a testament to its commitment to nurturing the talents of young women in STEM and ICT, ensuring that they are well-equipped for the opportunities presented by the digital age.

This year’s theme is “Digital Skills for Life.”