Empowering women through framework

[Source: GRRIP]

The ‘Pacific One Maritime Framework’ represents a critical opportunity to modernize industry standards to promote gender balance.

Director-General for Pacific Community Dr Stuart Minchi says while the framework sets the stage for vital conversations, its capabilities ensure clear pathways and support systems for women in the maritime sector.

Dr Minchin says SPC already caters for women in maritime, however, it is still a challenging industry for women to break into.

“Women have a lot to offer in this space, and women can play a key role in the maritime industry. Still, we need to assist to ensure that it is a safe pathway that is clear, and it’s a really important industry for our region that reflects some of the diversity that we have in our region.”

SPC believes prioritizing gender diversity within the framework is crucial for showcasing women’s diverse talents and perspectives and driving modernization in the Pacific maritime sector.