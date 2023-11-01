Empowering women in clean energy: Rakuita

Mereseini Rakuita [2nd from right] at the Gender Equity and Action Grant Signing at the U.S. Embassy [Photo: Supplied]

Principal Strategic Lead for Pacific Women Mereseini Rakuita is optimistic about the untapped potential for women to excel in the clean energy sector.

Rakuita says that the Pacific Community already has evidence of women in Fiji showing interest in this field, but there’s still room for more participation.

She highlights that the newly introduced project, aimed at promoting leadership among Pacific women and girls in climate and clean energy, will play a significant role in increasing women’s involvement.

With the project securing its initial funding of over $3 million from the US government, Rakuita emphasizes that this marks the beginning of women’s contributions towards a cleaner and more sustainable planet.

“It’s not only about including women but ensuring that our Blue Pacific, the sustainable Blue Pacific that we aim for has women and girls front and center of it.”

Rakuita says this program fits in SPC’s bigger gender equality flagship.

She says SPC recognizes that gender quality does not exist in a silos.