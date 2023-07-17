Empower Pacific spearheads training program

Empower Pacific is working on reducing psychological trauma and mental stress that people go through, post natural disasters.

This as the organization has seen a rise in child abuse and gender-based violence cases at evacuation centres during and after a natural disaster.

Speaking at a three-day training program, facilitator Sisilia Siga says Empower Pacific intends to provide training to stakeholders to better manage such cases.

Siga says the training program will equip government officials, village headmen, community leaders and faith-based organizations who are first responders on the ground.

“The support they can offer during their response is something that has been discussed and how they can utilize this training into the work that they do in the field. There are tools that have been utilized by the various organization that have been responding. That has reached out to address child protection issues in those areas.”

The three-day workshop is implemented through the Australian Humanitarian Partnership and facilitated by Empower Pacific.